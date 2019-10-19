Kyrie Irving has left the Boston Celtics behind, but he and Nike still have some projects in the works with Boston-based retailer Concepts. In fact, their latest collab will be available exclusively at Concepts' NYC location.

Following up on the collaborative "Ikhet" colorway of the Kyrie 5 that launched last November comes the "Orion's Belt" iteration, inspired by Kyrie's deep fascination with ancient Egyptian culture.

The kicks come equipped with a blue gradient upper, highlighted by starry detailing on the tongue and a gold shroud that nods to the three Pyramids of Giza and The Great Sphinx.

Per Concepts:

"Referenced in the “Orion’s Belt” design, is the theory that the constellation aligns perfectly with all three Pyramids of Giza, which along with The Great Sphinx, were believed to be submerged in water at one point. The pyramids on the sneaker’s shroud are in accordance to the actual size and order, while the constellation sits above, on the tongue. The shades along the swoosh and heel-counter represent where the water levels would have receded over time."

The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 “Orion’s Belt” will be available next Saturday, October 26, via Concepts NYC (225 Hudson Street) and CNCPTS.COM at 11am ET. Sizes 7-12, 13, 14, 15 will be available for $140.

Check out some additional photos below.

