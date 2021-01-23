Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are the talk of the NBA right now and not necessarily for all of the right reasons. In the two games that Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie have all played together, the Nets have given up a total of 272 points to the Cleveland Cavaliers. These two defensive performances led to losses and now, some fans are quickly losing faith that this team can play good enough defense to keep up with the other teams in the NBA.

Despite all of these recent criticisms, Irving remains optimistic that this Nets team will ultimately come out on top. While taking to his Instagram story today, Irving claimed that many are going to be feeling stupid when the Nets eventually end up on the biggest stage.

"We will be on that stage. The stage where the best of the best meet...you know. The main stage," Irving said. "Where those who can do, and those who cannot talk about those that are doing. If you rolling with us, great. Let's rock. If you're not... you know you want to talk about our greatness anyway."

It remains to be seen whether or not this greatness will manifest itself although if the Nets stick to the program and get their defense in check, they will certainly be a scary team to play against.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images