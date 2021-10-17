Kyrie Irving is currently out of the Brooklyn Nets roster due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, his teammates are waiting in limbo to see if he will return, and for now, it looks like he will not be changing his mind in the slightest. This is bad news for the Nets, as it means they will not have their point guard to start the season. They will now have to rely on Kevin Durant and James Harden for everything, which will create an interesting dynamic as the season goes on.

According to TMZ, Kyrie is still enjoying life right now, as he was recently spotted in New Jersey, where he and some friends played pick-up football at a local high school. Irving can be seen doing so in the footage below, and overall, it looks like a pretty great time for everyone involved.

This past week, Irving was seen on Instagram Live where he explained his stance on the vaccine and how he is simply standing up for others. This take has been criticized by fans and pundits, including the likes of Stephen A. Smith, who was quite vocal about Kyrie and the "selfishness" that comes with his decision.

It remains to be seen what Kyrie will do here, although no matter what, there is no denying that he has upset a lot of people with his personal decision.

[Via]