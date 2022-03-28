Kyrie Irving wasn't able to play any home games for the Brooklyn Nets this season due to a mandate in New York that prohibits workers in the private sector from going to their office if they are unvaccinated. Irving was part of this mandate, and for much of the season, he didn't play any games. Eventually, the Nets allowed Kyrie to join the team on the road, and just last week, the mandate was lifted, meaning Kyrie could be a full-time player.

On Sunday, Irving made his home debut against the Charlotte Hornets, and in the end, it was the Hornets who came out on top. Kyrie was not particularly great as he only scored 16 points, and after the game, he admitted to Dave Early of Clutch Points that he was just happy to get it over with.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"I'm just glad it's done, I'm just glad it's done," Irving said. "I played my first home game and I know the next one will be a lot better."

Kyrie and the Nets are sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, which means they don't have any breathing room. While their record is much better than that of the Lakers, they are pretty well in the exact same position, standings-wise.

You can check out highlights from last night's game, down below.