Kyrie Irving shared another look at the upcoming Nike x SpongeBob SquarePants sneaker pack on Wednesday, this time focusing in on the Mr. Krabs inspired Nike Kyrie Low 2.

As a nod to SpongeBob's boss and the owner of the Krusty Krab, the Kyrie Low 2 comes equipped with a glossy, bright red upper along with money green detailing on the midsole and inner lining, as well as a gold Nike swooshes.

Translucent lace cages, featuring an image of Plankton on the medial side, a blue outsole, referencing Mr. Krabs' outfit, Mr. Krabs insoles and his "Secret Sauce" on the inside of the tongue round out the look.

Check out the in-hand video below.

The full Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob collection will be available globally on August 10. The Kyrie 5s, inspired by SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward, will retail for $130, while the "Mr Krabs" and "Sandy Cheeks" Kyrie Low 2s check in at $110.

Click here for a rundown of all five colabs and continue scrolling for official photos of Mr. Krabs' colorway.

Nike Kyrie Low 2 "Mr Krabs"/Nike

