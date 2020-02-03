Brooklyn Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving is going to miss some time after suffering another knee injury, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be out for long. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Saturday night's loss to the Washington Wizards, when Irving fell awkwardly on his right knee.

"What a week," Irving said following the loss, per ESPN. "I'm OK, though. Just gotta get an MRI. X-rays were negative, just [have to] go home and see what's going on."

An MRI later revealed that Irving suffered a sprained right knee ligament, which will keep him out of action for at least a week.

After Saturday's loss in D.C., Irving told reporters (per ESPN), "I've done some pretty decent things to my knees in the past. The most important thing is just making sure my ACL was fine. It was just a weird, weird, weird fall. I just felt a lot stretching and tension afterward. Just a bad fall."

On Sunday, Irving took to social media to further explain that he'll be okay after all.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out! I'll be okay after last night's tweak with my knee. Honestly, what a scare, but I know God and the angels definitely looked out for me on that one! The Marathon Continues though, gotta keep the same focus and determination to get back out there when I'm healthy. What a week of challenges, but I trust in the Divine Purpose of life!"

Irving has already missed 28 of Brooklyn's 48 games this season, the most in his career, according to ESPN. The Nets are currently sitting at 21-27, which is still good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference.