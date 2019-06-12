It was reported earlier today that Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving won't be opting into his deal with the team and instead, will be heading into free agency. This has been a big rumor for a while now so it isn't exactly a surprise that Kyrie made the decision to pursue a contract with a brand new team. Some of the teams that are rumored to be in the running for Irving are the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Immediately after the news broke of him becoming a free agent, Irving took to Instagram with a cryptic video which shows a whole slew of sports talk shows discussing Kyrie and his decisions this season. Irving paired the video with a long quote from Mother Teresa which talks about a staying true to yourself and to god.

Per @kyrieirving:

"People are often unreasonable, irrational, and self-centered. Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives. Be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will win some unfaithful friends and some genuine enemies. Succeed anyway. If you are honest and sincere people may deceive you. Be honest and sincere anyway. What you spend years creating, others could destroy overnight. Create anyway. If you find serenity and happiness, some may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today, will often be forgotten. Do good anyway. Give the best you have, and it will never be enough. Give your best anyway. In the final analysis, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway. -Mother Teresa"

Irving will be able to sign with a new team as of 6 PM EST on Sunday, June 30th.