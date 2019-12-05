The Nike Kyrie 6 is headed back to retailers this Saturday, December 7 in a purple suede "Enlightenment" colorway.

According to Nike:

"The Enlightenment colorway of the KYRIE 6 toys with the idea of perspective; the heel eye graphic is more visible at certain angles, while the complementary colors of green, red, yellow, and blue are inspired by camera light filters, changing the appearance of images and films to alter perception."

The kicks will be available at all major retailers including Foot Locker, Eastbay, Finish Line, Dick's, Sneaker Politics and, obviously, Nike.com. Adult pairs are priced at $130 while kids and infants sizes check in at $80 and $55, respectively.

Here's how the KYRIE 6 breaks down, according to Nike:

New

The Traction 360 grip helps keep Irving feeling quicker and more connected to the court. Micro textures on the top of the forefoot extend that connection during extreme banking.

To enable Irving to play at top speed, the last is dropped 5mm closer to the court.

The KYRIE 6 features a plush foam, or optimum cushion, and a smooth underfoot feel at the heel.

The midfoot strap offers increased stability and arch support.

Familiar

Despite the aesthetic of the new last, the curved outsole still provides Irving (and those who emulate him) banked traction to help with court grip whether banking, cutting or attacking the basket in drastic degrees.

The KYRIE 6 features the same articulated Nike Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot as its predecessor, helping enable responsiveness at all directions.

Continue scrolling for some more detailed images of the "Enlightenment" Kyrie 6, and click here to preview the Top 10 kicks dropping in December.

Nike