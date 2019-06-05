Boston Celtics All Star point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly set on playing his home games in New York next season, although rumors now suggest that the Brooklyn Nets, not the New York Knicks, are his preferred destination.

On Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith described, "I have learned that Kyrie Irving has given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go."

Furthermore, Smith says that Kevin Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors to join the Knicks if they win the NBA Finals, but will stay if they lose to the Toronto Raptors.

While it remains to be seen which NY team Irving choose, it has become quite clear that he has played his last game as a member of the Boston Celtics. According to SNY's Ian Begley, "in recent days, people around Irving have described the probability of him returning to Boston as a free agent as low. Those around Irving also said recently that he hasn't ruled out teams—including the New York Knicks—as possible destinations for him this summer, per SNY sources."

Irving, 27, will officially become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Last season with the Celtics he averaged 23.8 points per game to go along with 6.9 assists and five rebounds.

Worth noting, Nets' point guard D'Angelo Russell is set to become a restricted free agent this Summer, which gives the team the ability to match any offer sheet he signs. Obviously, if Brooklyn inks Kyrie to a max deal it could have a major impact on Russell's future - and there are several teams prepared to make a push for the 23-year old All Star.