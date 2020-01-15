Kyrie Irving missed significant time at the beginning of the season because of a shoulder injury he sustained. Irving has consistently been one of the best point guards in the league and in his absence, the Nets struggled at times. Now, Irving is back in the lineup and is hoping to lead his team all the way to the playoffs.

After a loss against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, Irving was asked by reporter Anthony Puccio about his shoulder and whether or not he feels good heading into the second half of the season. As it turns out, Irving is feeling a lot better and seems to know exactly what caused his injury in the first place.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

“I feel good. Being out gave time to slow down, get healthy and put an emphasis on my body," Irving said. "Early in the season, I had 3 broken bones in my face and I got hit again in China. I think that’s what attributed to my shoulder impingement, trying to make up for lost time.”

As of right now, it seems as though the Nets are in for a tough end to the season especially with Kevin Durant out of the lineup. Despite this, Irving is a huge injection of offense and the Nets are poised to at least be a 7th or 8th seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.