Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and this summer, he will become a free agent. Of course, everyone expects him to re-sign in Brooklyn, however, Kyrie has always been a bit of a wildcard when it comes to this type of stuff. However, he is playing with the likes of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, so he does have plenty of reasons to stick around.

Recently, Kyrie was asked explicitly about his intentions for next season, and as you can see, he is very much interested in staying right where he is. As Kyrie noted, he is having a lot of fun right now, and he believes Brooklyn is where he is meant to be.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

“I love it here,” Irving said. “Once summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations but there’s no way I can leave my man 7 anywhere. To be honest, I signed up for this for the long run. I love this year. I’m grateful. It has not been the prototypical year. But when I look at my teammates and I look at what we have as an organization. I’m looking for the long run and what we can do, legacy talk.”

This is going to be a very entertaining offseason, and Irving's ultimate decision will be part of the fun. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.