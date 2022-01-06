Kyrie Irving played his first game of the season last night as the Brooklyn Nets took on the Indiana Pacers. Kyrie was solid in his debut and in many ways, it looked like he never left. The point guard came through with 22 points in 32 minutes worth of action, and fans were very impressed with what he was able to do in such a short amount of time.

Following the match, Irving spoke to reporters about the game and how he felt on the floor. For the most part, Kyrie felt comfortable out there, and he even acknowledged the team's rough start which was then followed up by a fantastic second half.

Of course, Kyrie was also asked about the vaccine against COVID-19 and whether or not he has changed his stance on the matter. In the end, Irving offered a diplomatic answer, noting that he is taking it day by day right now.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"Man, I'm just taking it one day at a time," Irving said via ESPN. "Like I said earlier in the season, it's not an ideal situation and I'm always praying that things get figured out and we're able to come to some collective agreement, whether it be with the league or it's just things that's going on that could help kind of ease what we're all dealing with COVID-19 and the vaccine.

"I think everybody's feeling it, so I don't want to make it simply about me and someone lessening the rules for me. I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are, but right now I'm just going to take it one day at a time like I said and just enjoy this time I get to play with my guys. And however it looks later in the season, then we'll address it then."

Irving's decision on whether or not to get vaccinated will end up mattering most when the playoffs come around. The Nets will want to be at their best when the games become more important, and losing your star point guard during home games could be the difference in winning a title.

[Via]