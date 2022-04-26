Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, however, he didn't exactly show that this past week as the Brooklyn Nets were dusted in the first round of the playoffs. The Boston Celtics were able to defeat the Nets in just four games, which was pretty embarrassing. Aside from game number one, Kyrie was nowhere to be found and it's clear that he kind of gave up once he realized the series was out of reach.

Now, Kyrie has a big decision to make as he will be entering free agency. Of course, fans are expecting Kyrie to re-sign in Brooklyn, however, Irving has always been a wild card who marches to the beat of his own drum. Having said that, there is some fear that Kyrie could go off script once negotiations begin.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After the Nets lost in Game 4, Kyrie was asked by reporters about his future in Brooklyn. As you will see below, Kyrie says that he plans on staying and that he even somehow thinks he will have a say in ownership decisions. Needless to say, a typical Kyrie response.

"When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean," Kyrie said.

Given his recent performances, it is laughable to think Kyrie would have any say in what this franchise does moving forward. Since coming to the Nets, they have won just one series in the postseason, which is abysmal for a team that has been a supposed title contender two years in a row.