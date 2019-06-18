Along with players like Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving will be one of the most sought after free agents this Summer. Irving has made it clear that he no longer wants to play with the Boston Celtics and will be looking to sign with a new team. Rumors state that Kyrie wants to join the Brooklyn Nets and that he would even be interested in playing with Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Los Angeles. Wherever Irving goes, he will surely make that team better so it's no surprise that teams are lining up to sign him as quickly as possible.

Irving can still sign with the Celtics but according to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, it seems like Kyrie isn't interested even talking to them.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Per Himmelsbach:

"The strangest part of the Irving situation right now is that it appears he has essentially ghosted on the Celtics. The people within the organization I have spoken with have made it clear that they have had little, if any, communication with Irving in recent weeks."

Teams will officially be allowed to have conversations with players as of June 30th at 6 P.M. EST so it will be a couple of weeks before we know what Irving's official decision. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest on free agency and player signings.