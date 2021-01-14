The discourse surrounding Kyrie Irving has grown tiresome over the past few months as many are always quick to criticize him for the latest thing he has found himself wrapped up in. Over the past week, Irving has been absent from the Brooklyn Nets and it remains to be seen when he will be allowed back with the team. In the meantime, many are up in arms about Kyrie's conduct, with some analysts demanding that he retire and focus on what he actually seems to be interested in.

Perhaps the most egregious example of this criticism came from ESPN writer Jackie MacMullan who made some bizarre comments on The Ryen Russillo Podcast. In the episode, MacMullan recalls an argument she had with Irving, noting that she believes all players are "property."

“So I will tell you this, I was thinking of all the conversations I’ve had with Kyrie (Irving) through the year,” MacMullan said. “One of them I had, I don’t know, two years ago, we got into an argument about, you know, something. And he’s like, ‘Well there shouldn’t be an NBA draft. Players should be able to go wherever they want to go. We’re not, you know, someone’s property.’ And I’m like, yeah you are dude. That’s the way it works.”

These comments were immediately hit with backlash on social media, with many calling MacMullan and Russillo racist for their words. Bill Simmons was also criticized as he went on the same podcast and compared NBA players to dogs. Some of the comments in regards to the podcast can be found below.

