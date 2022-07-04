Kyrie Irving is one of the more interesting people in the NBA today. While some find his antics exhausting, he is certainly someone who marches to the beat of his own drum. Last year, Kyrie was in the news due to his stance on the vaccine against COVID-19. Kyrie refused to get his shots and as a result, he wasn't able to play any games for the Brooklyn Nets.

His vaccine stance eventually caught the eye of Kendrick Lamar, who rapped about it on the song "Savior" which is a cut off of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. “Seen a Christian say the vaccine mark of the beast/Then he caught COVID and prayed to Pfizer for relief/Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie/Will I stay organic or hurt in this bed for two weeks?" Kendrick rapped on the song.

At the time, fans had strong opinions about this line, especially given the fact that Kendrick was bringing religion into it. As it turns out, Kyrie didn't care too much about the subtle jab as he addressed it while on the red carpet for the BET Awards. While being approached by Hip Hop DX, Kyrie simply said "That’s art, man. It makes a good conversation.”

Kyrie has always presented himself as a carefree individual, so it should come as no surprise that he taking this stance. At the end of the day, he's back to playing NBA games and while he won't be a Net for much longer, he is still getting what he ultimately wants.

