Kyrie Irving hasn't been very busy as of late due to the fact that he is no longer in the NBA playoffs. The Nets superstar has had plenty of downtime, and he is making the most of it by streaming some video games on Twitch. For instance, Kyrie was playing Grand Theft Auto the other night in front of thousands of fans.

Hilariously, Kyrie began ranting and raving about OnlyFans. As you can see in the clip below, Kyrie explained how OnlyFans is not for him and that he would never pay someone for explicit photos. He also stated that he doesn't even want to subscribe to anyone for free. It was a pretty humorous rant that ended with him closing the stream after realizing what he had just said.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“Ayy yo, y’all gotta chill, man. Yo, if you have an OnlyFans account, I have no comment," Irving said. "None. None whatsoever. I have no problem with OnlyFans, none. None. You won’t get my debit card though, I’ll tell you that. You won’t even get a free subscription from me, I’m sorry. I have no problem with it, don’t get me wrong. That’s not for me. It may be for you. Y’know what I mean? Keep the tissue papers off ya night stand. [...] Bruhhh, what? Yo, bro, what? Aww man, look at that, I opened up the door for some weird sh*t. Y’all, I shouldn’t even have said that bruh shouldn’t even have said it.”

Irving is known for saying some outlandish things, but even this seemed to be a bit much. Either way, fans were amused by what was said, which just goes to show that Irving should probably think about streaming more often.