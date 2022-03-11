Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the league, and he is also one of the most vocal. Irving is someone who prides himself on having an open mind, and when others don't share in that same philosophy, he tries to question them in order to open up some sort of dialogue or understanding. This has been especially true during courtside interactions, and last night was yet another example of this.

In the clip posted below, a Sixers fan was sitting courtside, and he continued to chirp Ben Simmons, asking if the superstar was going to file a grievance against his former team. That's when Irving interjected into the conversation and added his two cents, where he essentially berated the fans for acting immaturely.

Elsa/Getty Images

“Y’all go around and do this? Is this your minion? You bring her around with you to record everything? Grow up,” Irving said. Nets players have had to support Simmons all week, and with the superstar returning to Philadelphia, the solidarity has been that much stronger. While Irving remains a part-time player, there is no doubt that he cares deeply about his teammates.

This is the kind of unity that will help the Nets in the playoffs. They are expected to come out of the Eastern Conference, and with Simmons coming back, it is definitely going to be interesting.