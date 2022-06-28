Kyrie Irving has been through a lot over the past few months albeit much of it is his own doing. In fact, just a couple of days ago, it seemed like he was about to lose $30 million by joining the Los Angeles Lakers over the Brooklyn Nets. Last night, Kyrie ultimately changed his mind and decided to opt into his $37 million deal with the Nets.

Following the news, Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter with a video about Kyrie's decision. As Smith explained, Kyrie better stop showing up for work, otherwise, this decision will not end well for him. Smith also noted that his karma and that Kyrie had this fate coming. Needless to say, it was a scathing critique of Kyrie's business decisions.

Well, Irving saw this video and was pretty upset by it all. In the tweet down below, Kyrie addressed Smith saying that he has never heard a man of his age speak like that. Kyrie also claimed that Smith would eventually have to answer his father and even his uncles.

"You’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation," Smith said. "I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN."

Smith saw these comments which eventually led to a lengthy reply in which he told Kyrie not to go in this direction. Smith even challenged Kyrie to debate one-on-one, however, it's safe to say Kyrie is going to decline.

Either way, things are getting very testy right now, and given his recent contract, Kyrie is remaining on high alert.

