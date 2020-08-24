Kobe Bryant's fans, teammates, friends, and family, all took to social media yesterday where they offered up their tributes to one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi passed away in a helicopter crash back in January and the tragedy continues saddens fans who idolized Kobe. He is one of the sports world's biggest legends and his legacy is something that will live on forever, regardless of whether he is here or not.

One of the NBA players who were particularly touched by Kobe is none other than Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. When Kobe died, Irving took it pretty hard although he vowed to make Kobe proud of his play on the court, and his efforts off of it, as well. In honor of Mamba Day, Irving released a brand new video that shows just how much Kobe inspired him. From basketball to social justice, Irving idolized the Lakers legend.

"Kobe means to me what it means to plant seeds and watch them grow. To endure pain, trauma and hurt, and go through an array of negative emotions, how you feel about yourself," Irving said.

This video certainly elicits a lot of emotions and we're sure Kobe fans will appreciate all of the nuances here. As for Kyrie, he was the perfect person to make such a video.