Kyrie Irving posted a video on his instagram account Monday morning, featuring Jay-Z's "PSA," in which he described his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, says:

"It was, fourth grade, I had just gotten done watching the Nets in the Finals and when I knew that this is a dream that I want to fulfill. I had to manifest that, I had to go get it. "In my heart I knew I always wanted to play at home. And home is where my heart is. And it's always been there."

Irving, selected first overall out of Duke by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, spent his first six seasons in Cleveland before forcing his way to the Boston Celtics. The 27-year old, six-time All Star averaged 23.8 points with 6.9 assists and 5 rebounds per game last season with the Cs.

As we know, Irving be joined by Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. KD made his free agency announcement on Sunday night via "The Boardroom" IG account, which is the official page of his sports business TV show on ESPN+. Similar to Irving's IG video, The Boardroom post was highlighted by the sounds of another Brooklyn legend, the Notorious BIG.