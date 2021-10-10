Kyrie Irving participated in a workout with the Nets in front of fans in Brooklyn, Saturday, marking a crucial step forward in his return to the team amidst his refusal to comply with local vaccine mandates. Irving was held out of the Nets' matchup with the Bucks, Friday night.

“I think we’re taking it one step at a time, so to have everyone here outside at this [event] is pretty special,” point guard Patty Mills told reporters at the workout, according to the NY Post. “We haven’t had a chance to catch up yet, but I’m sure those conversations will come."

Irving was the only player seen wearing a mask.



Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

While Mills was the only player to speak with the press at the event, Nets star Kevin Durant spoke about Irving's absence Friday: "At least he can practice. But we want him here for the whole thing. We want him for games, home games, practices, away games, shootarounds, all of it. So hopefully we can figure this thing out."

Based on vaccine mandates across cities in the United States, Irving stands to miss 43 total regular-season games if he remains unvaccinated for the coronavirus throughout the year.

