Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made his return to the court on Wednesday night for the first time since the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter GiGi, and seven others. It goes without saying that this was an emotional game for Irving, who viewed Bryant as a mentor and someone he could always count on for advice.

Following Wednesday's 125-115 victory over the Detroit Pistons, Irving broke his silence on Kobe's passing.

"When the student is ready, the teacher will appear," Irving said Wednesday, per ESPN. "I had that mentorship relationship with him, where I was able to ask him almost anything. You know no matter how nervous I was or how fearful I was, he was just easy to approach with those type of questions about what goes on in the day-in and day-out basis of chasing something that's bigger than yourself and when you're trying to leave a legacy or something of a mark on a game."

Irving added, "I'm glad that he's getting his just due in his legacy now more than ever." Check out his full comments about Kobe in the videos embedded below.