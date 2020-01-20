Brooklyn Nets All Star point guard Kyrie Irving has made it clear that he thinks the team needs to add another piece or two in order to compete with the league's elite teams. Irving was criticized for telling reporters as much following last week's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but he is certainly used to the backlash.

During a lengthy interview with YES Network's Michael Grady, Irving spoke candidly about how he views those who speak negatively about him, all while referencing the immense scrutiny faced by Martin Luther King.

"When I was out for those seven weeks and not saying anything and still people are still saying things about me. It’s inevitable. They crucified Martin Luther King for speaking about peace and social integration. You can go back to historical leaders and great people in society that do great things, and they’re still going to talk shit about them. It is what it is."

Irving's comments came at the 2:40 mark in the video embedded below.

Irving's Nets are in action today as part of the NBA's annual slate of Martin Luther King Day games, but Irving himself won't be suiting up. According to head coach Kenny Atkinson, the 27-year old guard experienced tightness in his hamstring prior to tipoff and was subsequently pulled from the lineup.