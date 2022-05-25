Yesterday, a horrible tragedy took place in Uvalde, Texas as a lone gunman walked into an Elementary school and killed close to 20 children as well as a teacher. In the aftermath of this senseless crime, many are speaking out on gun control while others are talking about adding security to schools all across the United States. There is a lot of anger right now and there are serious doubts that lawmakers are even going to respond in an efficient manner.

Athletes like LeBron James have offered their takes on the whole thing and now, Kyrie Irving is also speaking out. As you can see in the tweet below, Irving advocated for the protection of children throughout the country and he is also praying to God that things get better soon.

Elsa/Getty Images

"Protect our Youth, by any means necessary! My prayers are with you God/Creator," Kyrie said. "Please place your hands on our families everywhere."

Irving has always shared his thoughts on current events, so it should come as no surprise that he would lend his voice to this most recent tragic event. Hopefully, his words can help inspire some sort of change, even if it's unlikely.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this story coming out of Texas.