Just like the NBA, the WNBA is finally back. Women's basketball will be operating under a shortened season while the playoffs will go on as normal. This is to make sure the players are exposed to less of a risk when it comes to the deadly Coronavirus. So far, the start of the season has been a success and numerous NBA players have been making sure to promote the WNBA and bring awareness to women's basketball, which typically doesn't get the love it deserves.

Many WNBA players have decided to sit out the season as they are immuno-compromised and could suffer complications from the virus. Other players have sat out as they are hoping to make an impact when it comes to social justice. These players won't be able to earn their full salaries, and now, Kyrie Irving is looking to make sure those sitting out are taken care of. According to Shams Charania, Irving has started a fund that will help players who are financially impacted by their situation.

So far, this fund has $1.5 million and Irving is looking to make sure more money continues to be contributed. These funds could go a long way to helping support players who don't make a lot of money compared to those in the NBA.

Over the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if other players follow suit and contribute to the fund.