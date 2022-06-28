Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets seemed close to divorce just a couple of days ago. Last night, however, Irving and the Nets reached a solution as Kyrie decided to opt into his contract. Now, Kyrie will play at least one more year with the Nets at a salary of $37 million per year. It's a deal that works for both sides, and it should be interesting to see how things play out.

While it may seem like this saga is over, NBA insider Brian Windhorst is reporting that this might not be the case. Based on his sources around the league, including NBA executives, there is this feeling that the Kyrie drama will continue, albeit in many different ways. There is even a sense that Irving will sign with the Lakers next year once his Nets contract is up.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I think it turned down the heat in at least kept the Nets with two star players, with all of their options for next year alive,” Windhorst said. “And, boy, was that not what some people, agents and executives thought. They don’t think this is over. Now, Kyrie tried to make it sound like it was over. ‘I’ll see you in the fall’ sounds like it’s over. The people I talk to in the league are skeptical that Kyrie is going to be all for one and one for all on this.”

Kyrie is one of the most unpredictable players in the entire league, so any solutions should be taken with a grain of salt right now. There is a real possibility that he and the Nets get into more hijinks this season, and if that's the case, then it could be a long season for the franchise.

