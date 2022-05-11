Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the entire world, however, he has been made privy to a ton of slander from fans. Boston Celtics fans seem to hate Kyrie, especially in relation to the way Kyrie left the team high and dry for the Nets. Things have not gone well for Kyrie since this time, and the Celtics fanbase will not let him forget it.

In fact, Kyrie was playing some Grand Theft Auto the other night on Twitch, when his chat was dominated by a plethora of Celtics fans who just wanted to slander him. Kyrie got so annoyed with the fans that he ended up going on a lengthy rant in which he mocked Celtics supporters for being incredibly annoying towards him.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“‘Oh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?’” Irving said. “That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘Ooh, you’re going home, you going to Cancun? You at home? Ooh Kyrie, you suck.’ “‘What are you doing? Oh my god, go back to Cleveland,’” Irving continued derisively. “‘Oh my god, Boston hates you, oh my god.’ That’s how y’all sound to me. Cockroaches. That’s how y’all sound to me.

Kyrie had a rough playoff outing with the Nets, and it is certainly contributing to all of this slander. Having said that, there is no doubt that Kyrie has time to bounce back especially since Ben Simmons is set to come back next year.