Kyrie Irving's season is done now and while it's not clear whether or not he'll come back to the Boston Celtics next season, the all-star point guard isn't letting the uncertainty get in his way of collaborating with some Boston-based brands. Bandulu is a clothing brand from Boston that takes vintage goods and up-cycles it to create some brand new pieces of clothing, according to Sole Collector.

Based on the initial images, it appears as though the shoe has a creamy mesh upper with some paint splatter sprinkled all the way throughout. This sneaker also has some interesting green details on the tongue and cuff. The tongue actually features Kyrie and Bandulu branding and if you look at the back heel, Bandulu branding appears again with the words "Basketball Street Couture" written in blue. This sneaker comes complete with a red outsole and white midsole.

As of right now, there is no official release date or price for these shoes, so stay tuned for more information as we will be sure to report it as soon as it becomes available.

Image via US_11

Image via US_11

Image via US_11