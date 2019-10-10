Kyrie Irving's preseason debut with the Brooklyn Nets lasted less than a minute, as the All-Star point guard was knocked out of the game after taking a shot to the face from Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo.

Irving suffered a facial fracture during a pickup game a couple of weeks ago and he has been playing with a mask, but it didn't provide much protection when he made contact with Rondo's forearm.As seen in the footage embedded below, Kyrie immediately pulled off his mask and went over to the Nets' bench.

Needless to say, he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Nets are scheduled to take on the Lakers again in Shanghai this Saturday, although nothing is guaranteed given the NBA's current relationship with China. Even if that game does take place as planned, it's hard to imagine that Irving will be allowed to suit up.

Brooklyn will open the 2019-20 regular season on their brand new all-gray home court on October 23 as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by a matchup against the New York Knicks on October 25.