Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics had a pretty tumultuous season that saw the team get bounced in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks. It looked as though the Celtics could be the team to upset the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but that prediction turned out to be a huge farce as the Celtics could barely play as a team. Since the end of the season, there has been a lot of rumors as to what Kyrie will decide to do and whether or not he will want to return the Celtics.

One of the teams that are in the running for Irving is the Brooklyn Nets and now, sports retailers are preparing for Irving's departure from Boston. Mike Cherry, a reporter in Manchester, NH, took to Twitter to show a local sporting goods store that was selling Irving's jersey's and t-shirts for 50 percent off.

Selling jerseys for a low price isn't exactly a new practice but the timing of this latest sale is pretty interesting. If Kyrie were to leave, his Celtics jersey would be pretty well worthless so buying one would definitely be a bit of a risk at this point.

We will only know of Irving's decision once free agency rolls around on June 30th so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out.