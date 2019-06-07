As the free agent period approaches, rumors and reports have been circulating as to where some of the biggest and best free agents will end up landing. Of course, one of those free agents is Kyrie Irving who many feel won't be returning to the Boston Celtics. In a tweet yesterday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving is very serious about joining the Nets and that Brooklyn is extremely determined to steal some of the best free agents from the New York Knicks.

Heading into the free agent period, the Nets only had one max slot but made a key trade yesterday to give themselves two spots. The team freed up the contract of Allen Crabbe by trading him to the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets threw in the 17th overall pick in this year's draft and lottery protected pick in 2020. Meanwhile, the Nets will be receiving Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick.

With this cap space freed up, the Nets would be able to sign both D'Angelo Russell and Irving should they both decide to do so. If they let Russell slip, the Nets could potentially go after other big free agents like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.

Either way, an interesting free agent period is upon us and will surely see a complete reshaping of the NBA.