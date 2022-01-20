Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA, although he tends to be an easy target for slander. From his flat earth to anti-vaccine rhetoric, fans like to rain on Kyrie's parade a lot of the time. Not to mention, fans in Cleveland and Boston have a lot of hate for the point guard as they feel as though he burned them by being disloyal. Having said that, it wasn't surprising earlier this week when Kyrie got into it with Cavs fans in Cleveland.

In the clip below, a couple of fans filmed an interaction in which they were heckling Kyrie. This eventually turned into Kyrie clapping back at the two fans, calling them ungrateful for what he did in Cleveland. Overall, it was your usual fan-player interaction, although the NBA did not feel the same way.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA felt as though it was grounds to hit Kyrie with a $25K fine. Considering Kyrie makes upwards of $40 million per year, this fine will not be affecting his bottom line, however, it is still pretty bizarre on the NBA's part given the fact that the interaction was so harmless.

As many fans already know, the NBA has an inconsistent history when it comes to punishments, so this shouldn't be all that surprising. Either way, we're sure Kyrie isn't impressed with the repercussions for what was a one-off incident that hurt and offended nobody.