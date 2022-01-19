Kyrie Irving is finally back on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets, although for now, he is simply playing away games. Of course, this is because of the vaccination laws in New York, which require you to be fully vaccinated in order to enter public places such as the Barclays Center. Regardless, Kyrie is making his presence felt, and on Monday night, he got to partake in a match against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the end, the Nets lost the game, although Kyrie had a team-high 27 points. It was a very solid outing for the Nets star who hasn't skipped a single beat despite his absence during the first half of the season.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Kyrie, he was getting heckled quite a bit during the match, with fans hitting him with some courtside trash talk. In fact, some of this slander was caught on camera, although as you will see, Kyrie gave it right back to the Cleveland faithful. Simply put, Irving wasn't going to stand for any disparaging remarks.

“Got y’all a championship, and you motherf*ckers still ungrateful," Kyrie said simply. The fans were quick to remind Kyrie that he only got them one chip, but at the end of the day, one is still better than none.

Kyrie has always been quick to defend himself, and this instance was no different. Perhaps next time, those Cleveland fans will think twice about dishing out the slander.