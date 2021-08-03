In addition to parting ways with his Roc Nation representation, Kyrie Irving recently caught everyone's attention by putting Nike, the massive footwear and apparel brand that just so happens to produce his ongoing Kyrie sneaker line, on blast. After leaked images of his upcoming Nike Kyrie 8 hit Instagram, the Brooklyn Nets star sounded off about his disdain for the new design, and Kyrie also revealed that Nike has decided to move forward with releasing the sneakers despite the negative feedback that he has given them.

"I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8," Kyrie Irving commented under some leaked photos of the sneakers, "IMO these are trash! I have Absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand."

Well, it looked like Kyrie Irving's outspoken nature and guerilla negotiating contacts have worked in his favor, as he has now given fans a new update on the controversial Nike Kyrie 8. In a statement provided via The Athletic's senior lead NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie confirms that he and Nike have gone back to the drawing board together, and he also apologizes for blasting his collaborators on social media.

"When you're building something great, there sometimes comes a point when you need to recalibrate and refocus to ensure everyone involved is aligned," Kyrie explained. "This is where the KAI11 brand and Nike are. It was unfair to put the blame on Nike or any one person. With that being said, we are diligently working, restructuring, and reimagining things together to make sure we get it right."

Nike and Kyrie Irving's decision to start over from scratch may delay the release of the Nike Kyrie 8, but at least fans can rest assured knowing that their favorite athlete had an active role in the design process of his signature shoe.



