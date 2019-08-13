Kyrie Irving was one of the biggest free agents this summer and it wasn't long before he signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were one of the surprises of the season last year as they were the sixth seed in the playoffs and gave the Philadelphia 76ers a relatively hard time in the first round. With Irving on the team and Kevin Durant joining next season, the Nets are going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come and fans are excited to see what ends up happening.

Kyrie knows better than anyone that chemistry is what helps give teams an edge during the season and over the last few weeks, he has been spotted practicing with his new Nets teammates. According to TMZ, Kyrie is taking this one step further as he was recently spotted in Beverly Hills having dinner with Caris LeVert and Taurean Prince.

While he was coming out of the restaurant, Irving was bombarded with questions but didn't seem too interested in answering them. Instead, it looks like Irving is more concerned with proving people out on the court which is good considering he didn't have a great end to his tenure with the Boston Celtics.

If Irving learns from his mistakes and can be a leader with the Nets, there is no telling what they could accomplish over the next few years.