Kyrie Irving spoke with his sister Asia on Instagram Live, Sunday, to discuss the two colorways for the Kyrie 6 that she designed. Irving also reaffirmed his passion for basketball, telling his critics, "don't play with me."

Al Bello / Getty Images

After Asia speaks about the inspiration for her color coming from the empowerment of women, Irving speaks about his basketball career.

"It's about on the court, look at my resume, look at the classics, look at my art," he says. "I created it for going on 10-plus years now. Don't play with me. Don't play with what I do on a day in and day out basis to provide and go out there and create."

Irving has placed a major emphasis on seeking justice for Breonna Taylor and women of color as a whole. He recently produced the program #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor.

"It's a very sensitive time and it's very important to speak out on behalf of all our Black Queens," Irving said, according to Heavy. "It's my responsibility to be an acknowledgment of all the things that I can do to elevate what's happening and how I can make change; whether that is utilizing my voice or whether if it is being there and being present. But it's very important for me because I have a young daughter. She's four years old and I'm raising her in this climate, in this society right now, and to hear news like this that is going on and females' names are getting lost in the shuffle."

