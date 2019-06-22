Despite publicly announcing his intentions to stay in Boston a year ago, Kyrie Irving is no longer in love with the Northeastern city. According to CBS Sports, Irving's chances of staying in Boston are slim to none. As free agency approaches, Irving has reportedly "ghosted" the Celtics organization. ESPN's Jackie MacMullan stopped by the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast and said that Irving "didn't like" Boston and had issues with Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge.



Harry How/Getty Images

"Kyrie Irving didn't like Boston," MacMullan stated. "I've been told this by many people. He didn't like living in Boston. He just didn't. By the end, he had issues with Brad [Stevens]. By the end, he had issues with Danny [Ainge]. By the end, he had issues with pretty much all of us." Sports fans saw this coming a mile away. Irving opted out of his $21.3 million contract for the 2019-20 season and also fired his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler. Irving then signed with Roc Nation Sports, Jay-Z's sports management company. This move has fans speculating that Irving will land on the Brooklyn Nets. It became obvious that Irving no longer had love for Boston back in February when he told reporters he didn't "owe anybody shit" heading into free agency. The NBA is poised to have one of the most interesting off-seasons in recent history.