Future NBA Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett, knows what it's like to compete for, and win, a championship in Boston - and he says it's definitely not for everyone. That includes former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who Garnett believes didn't have the stones to play for Boston's beloved basketball team.

According to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, KG was in New York on Tuesday as part of a press run for his new film with Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems,” when he was questioned about Kyrie's time with the Celtics. When asked if he was surprised that Irving left the C's to sign with the Nets, Garnett explained that you need some "major cojones" to play in Boston.

Per NYDN:

“No,” [Garnett] said flatly, when asked whether he was surprised Kyrie Irving left Boston.