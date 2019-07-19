Nike and Kyrie Irving have officially announced plans to release a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants sneaker collection next month in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary. The pack will include colorways inspired by SpongeBob & Patrick, as well as Squidward, Sandy and Mr. Krabs.

Ahead of the release, Kyrie spoke with GQ Magazine about all things SpongeBob SquarePants, which included some talk about where each of the characters would fit in on a basketball court. Here's what Irving had to say about that, according to GQ's Cam Wolf:

Squidward is a shooting guard. He's the most selfish one. He just shoots his own shots. He doesn't care what's going on. SpongeBob is really like... positionless. He can play the 3/4, go to the 1. Mr. Krabs is like the power forward. He's literally the muscle of the group. He's always giving different business ideas on how to spend money and like, “The Krusty Krab is the best ever!” and he's competing with the Chum Bucket. He's like the Charles Oakley. Weight god who's coming in, but there are also teaching moments in it.

In regards to which character would be the most talented, the All Star point guard told GQ, "Sandy, easy." Irving was also asked to name his favorite character (SpongeBob), as well as other details about how the SpongeBob x Nike sneaker collab came to life.

Check out the full interview in the tweet embedded below, and click here for official images of the SpongeBob x Kyrie 5 pack.