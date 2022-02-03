Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are having an extremely difficult time right now. They are on a six-game losing streak, with the most recent of these losses coming last night against a Sacramento Kings team that did not have De'Aaron Fox in the lineup. It was a pretty bad loss for the team, and at this point, the Nets are quickly sinking in the Eastern Conference, without Kevin Durant.

This is not good news for the Nets as they should be favorites to win it all this year. They are struggling mightily, and if they lose out on a high playoff seed, they could be on pace for another early exit.

When it comes to Kyrie, however, the Nets point guard seems to think teams are simply playing "playoff-adjustment basketball," which explains all of the losses.

Fans were quick to point out that this is a very lame excuse, especially during this point of the season. Irving's hypothesis is that other teams are just playing the Nets harder right now, although if that is the case, the Nets should be working just as hard to be better. On paper, they are the best team in the league, and these results are not acceptable.

