Kyrie Irving was one of the most sought after free agents this summer and it didn't take long before he was scooped up by the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie and Kevin Durant are supposed to be the Eastern Conference's most dynamic duo and fans are excited to see how it's all going to play out for them. KD won't be able to play at all this season thanks to an injured Achilles although Irving is expected to be available as soon as the season begins.

Just last week, Kyrie hit a bit of a snag as it was revealed he suffered a facial fracture during practice. Irving has had this kind of injury before and to cope with it, he simply puts on a face mask and gets back to business. Today, that's exactly what Kyrie did as he was spotted at the Nets practice facility sporting a clear plastic mask.

Despite the new headgear, Irving was still getting some buckets and seemed to be fitting in quite nicely with the rest of his team. Kyrie is going to be looked at as a leader on this new-look Nets squad and this season will be his toughest test yet.

Even without KD, the Nets are going to be a compelling team to watch this year and Irving will be the focal point of all of it.