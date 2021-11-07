Kyrie Irving is currently out of commission due to the fact that he is refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He needs to be vaccinated in order to play in New York, and it doesn't seem like that mandate is going to be changed anytime soon. In Kyrie's absence, Kevin Durant has been playing inspired basketball, however, they won't be able to keep this up without their bonafide number one point guard.

While Irving might not be able to play for the Nets this season, there is at least one NBA game he will be able to suit up for. That match just so happens to be the All-Star Game in Cleveland. In a report from Brian Lewis of The New York Post, it was revealed that Irving is eligible to be voted in, which could create a very interesting scenario.

Elsa/Getty Images

Per Lewis:

"When the NBA updated its All-Star voting process, all players on the rosters were put on the ballot. Both league and team sources indicated that because Irving is still on the Nets’ official roster — sent home but not suspended — he won’t be an exception, despite not having played a second for the Nets this season."

There is no guarantee that Irving will be voted into the All-Star Game, although this does pose an interesting dilemma for the league. Only time will tell whether or not Kyrie can actually get back on the court in Cleveland come February.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]