Kyrie Irving hasn't been able to play any games in Brooklyn this season as he isn't vaccinated. New York currently has a vaccine mandate that stipulates that every single player who plays and lives in New York, must be vaccinated in order to suit up in the city. The law doesn't make much sense given the fact that visiting players who are unvaccinated can play, but we digress.

The Nets have been praying for a miracle as of late in regards to the New York mandates, especially given Kevin Durant's injury. Not to mention, the playoffs are around the corner, and the Nets would prefer to have their superstar point guard available for as many games as humanly possible.

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Now, however, it seems as though the Nets are about to get some good news. According to Shams Charania, New York mayor Eric Adams has plans to slowly abolish the vaccine mandates across the state. This will take place within the next few weeks, and once it becomes official, Kyrie will be able to rejoin his teammates in the Barclays Center, which means the Nets will be in a prime position to go for a title run.

Of course, nothing has been made official just yet, so until then, Nets fans will have to sit tight. In the meantime, they can wait for their new superstar, Ben Simmons to return.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.