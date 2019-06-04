Kyrie Irving has always been one to question the natural order of things. At one point, the superstar point guard was making the ridiculous claim that the earth was flat and as of late, he's been posting some interesting imagery on his Instagram account. After taking a break from the platform in March, Irving returned with a message for his followers that truly begs the question: "what the hell are you talking about?"

Irving's last couple of Nike Kyrie 5's have come with Illuminati logos on the heel and it seems as though the all-star is still channeling their mystical ways. The Celtics player posted a photo which featured one of the most puzzling captions you can imagine.

"Hermetic Friends, Inc. My light Brothers and Sisters! The age of No More Secrets is upon us," Irving said. "World Peace will be achieved in our life time and we better Effin believe it! Let them have the fabricated bull****. That genuine love and energy spreads all over the world. Eye see all. I AM."

There is a lot to unpack here. Why is he incorporating Hermetic Friends? What exactly is the age of no more secrets and how will we achieve World Peace? Perhaps this has something to do with his impending free agency, although that seems unlikely considering the content of the post.

Either way, we hope Kyrie is okay. Maybe he's just going through a phase.