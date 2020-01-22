For the past month or so, the Brooklyn Nets have been struggling on the court. The team is 18-24 and are barely hanging onto the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The addition of Kyrie Irving hasn't helped the team gain any sort of momentum as they have lost four games in a row. It's clear things aren't going well right now and the NBA Champion is looking to give his team a boost in order to get back in the win column.

Irving recently admitted that he thinks the team could be a lot better and even wants them to aspire to more. As far as Irving is concerned, the team's goal should be to win a championship and not just to squeak into the playoffs as the 7th or 8th seed.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“When we have championship aspirations — that’s where we want to be — how do we get there? Do we want to be the eighth seed? The seventh seed?” Irving said, according to Brian Lewis of The New York Post. “But you’re able to be real with the team you have here, and to collectively, cohesively come together as a group. That’s what you figure out. But the goals are still to win a championship. I don’t come in every day to frickin’ be mediocre or to be in the middle of the standings. No.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Nets will be able to turn things around in the second half of the season. With Kevin Durant on the bench, it's certainly been a big struggle for the squad. When KD comes back next season, the Nets will certainly be a contender.