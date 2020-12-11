Kyrie Irving has always been one of the more unique players in the NBA when it comes to the way he thinks about things. Irving has been found numerous times on social media, delivering some lengthy rants about how he sees the world. These rants have garnered a lot of criticism over the years and now, he is in some trouble as he recently referred to the media as "pawns."

Over the weekend, Irving refused to participate in media availability, and instead, he sent a written statement to the writers. As a result of this, Irving and the Nets were fined $25,000 for breaching the NBA's media rules. Of course, Irving didn't like this and decided to take to his IG story where he went on the aforementioned "pawns" rant.

“I pray we utilize the “fine money” for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently," Kyrie wrote before adding "I Do Not Talk To Pawns. My Attention Is Worth More."

While Kyrie is certainly upset about this predicament. It is certainly noble that he wants the money to go to a good cause. Hopefully, the NBA does right by Kyrie in that regard, and they can continue to improve upon their at-odds relationship.

Al Bello/Getty Images