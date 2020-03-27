Kyrie Irving is one of this season's newest additions to the Brooklyn Nets and while he has missed a large chunk of the season with an injury, he is doing his best to make the city his home. As of right now, the NBA season is on pause due to the Coronavirus which is making its way throughout the entire world. New York is being hit hard by the virus as it is a densely populated area with a lot of people roaming about at all hours.

In order to help those in need during this troubling time, Irving has decided to donate 200,000 beyond burgers to New York's biggest hunger-relief organization, Food Bank. This donation will help feed thousands of people who have been displaced in the midst of this public health crisis.

As for Kyrie, four of his teammates were diagnosed with the Coronavirus including none other than Kevin Durant who hasn't been able to play this season due to an injury to his Achilles tendon. This pandemic will surely bring the Nets together as they look to regroup for when the league reconvenes later this summer.

Stay tuned for updates on the Coronavirus pandemic as we will continue to bring them to you.