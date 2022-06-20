Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had an odd relationship over the last couple of years. Irving has missed a ton of time with injuries and last year, he missed most of the season due to his beliefs involving the vaccine against COVID-19. Having said that, the Nets have not gotten a ton of bang for their buck when it comes to Kyrie, and now, they have to engage in contract talks with him as his deal is expiring.

There have been conflicting reports about what kind of deal Kyrie is going to get. Some believe he won't get anything long-term, while others are saying that the Nets would rather have him for at least three more seasons given Kevin Durant's long-term deal.

Now, a bombshell report from Shams Charania claims that Kyrie and the Nets have hit a brick wall in contract talks. In fact, there is now a belief that Kyrie is ready to walk. If he tests free agency, then the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are expected to be the most aggressive teams in pursuit.

The Lakers have their own point guard issues right now and if Kyrie were to go to the Lakers, it would surely be at the expense of Russell Westbrook. Kyrie would also have to play with LeBron again, which could wind up being an issue.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the basketball world.