When James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets just last week, many thought the team would become immediate contenders in the Eastern Conference, especially since he would be playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While Harden's first game with the team was a massive success, the Nets have struggled since then, ever since Kyrie came back to the lineup. For instance, they gave up 147 points to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and Friday night, they gave up another 125 points to the Cavs in a second-straight loss.

Immediately following the game, Irving spoke to the media and explained what these last two games were for the Nets. "This was two humbling losses," he explained.

As for Harden, he mostly talked about the fact that the Nets were outrebounded 50-29, which is certainly one way to guarantee a loss.

"That's a lot of points in the paint," Harden said per ESPN. "Offensive rebounds happen, layups happen, good things doesn't happen when the ball gets in the paint, and tonight we allowed that too much."

The Nets still have plenty of time to figure it out although they're going to have to do it quickly, otherwise, this team could become the season's biggest disappointment.

[Via]